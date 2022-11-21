What makes Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins heroes – or not – in Tamil Nadu

On November 11, many pockets in Tamil Nadu, including parts of Vellore, Coimbatore and Chennai, suddenly erupted in joy. Some burst crackers, while some others shared sweets with neighbours and friends, even as many remained clueless about the reason for the celebrations. With Karthika Deepam still more than a fortnight away, it took some time for many to realise that the crackers and sweets were meant to celebrate the Supreme Court judgement ordering the release of ‘akka’ and ‘anna’ – life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The order extended to the six convicts the benefit of the apex court’s May 18 order releasing co-convict AG Perarivalan.

Those leading the celebrations over the verdict were cadres of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), a Tamil nationalist fringe group led by Seeman. The......