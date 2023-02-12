Chief Justices appointed to 4 high courts

Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani, judge of the Gujarat High Court, was appointed its Chief Justice

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the appointment of Chief Justices to four high courts on Sunday.

The minister made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “As per the relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Judges are appointed as Chief Justices of different High Courts. I extend best wishes to all of them!”

Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani, judge of the Gujarat High Court, was appointed its Chief Justice. She was appointed acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on Friday after its chief justice Aravind Kumar was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Justice Sandeep Mehta, judge, Rajasthan High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. Justice Jaswant Singh, judge, Orissa High Court, has been elevated as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh, judge, Gauhati High Court, has been made Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.