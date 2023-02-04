Chief Justice of Singapore calls for radical solutions to disputes in judiciary

Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon was speaking on "The Role of the Judiciary in a Changing World" to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the Supreme Court of India

Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon stated that the judiciary must go beyond conventional methods to resolve the issue of “complexification” of disputes and find innovative solutions. This was stated on Saturday.

Speaking on “The Role of the Judiciary in a Changing World” to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Menon said judges will increasingly need to be sensitive to developments in foreign laws to properly decide disputes.

Judges will also need to actively cooperate with foreign counterparts for effective cross-border concurrent management, he added.

“It cannot rely solely on traditional case management tools to address problem of complexification of disputes. Judiciary will have to come up with new and radical ways to downsize disputes or face a real crisis of capacity.

“If the judiciary fails, it will lead to a breakdown of the rule of law. But if the judiciary is successful in dealing with the perfect long storm looming over us, they will help guide their societies through the tempest,” Justice Menon added.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud also spoke on the occasion. He said the history of the Supreme Court is the history of the daily life struggles of Indian people.

“For the court, there are no big or small cases every matter is important. Because it is in the seemingly small and routine matters involving grievances of citizens that issues of constitutional and jurisprudential importance emerge. In attending to such grievances, the court performs a plain constitutional duty, obligation, and function,” he said.

SC one of busiest in the world

Observing that the Supreme Court of India is the busiest in the world, the CJ of Singapore said judges in India are among the hardest working judges because of the immense caseload they carry.

He said unequal accumulation of wealth will pose grave challenges with respect to access to justice for those left behind, who would feel increasingly marginalised and disillusioned with justice system.

Increasing cost and complexity also hamper access to justice, he said.

Justice Menon said when the judiciary functions well, it acts as a glue to hold different parts of the system together.

The Chief Justice of Singapore said judges should also pay attention to the vast potential of technology.

Justice S K Kaul delivered the welcome address on the occasion and said the top court acts as an apex arbitrator of disputes.

Justice K M Joseph gave the vote of thanks.

(With agency inputs)