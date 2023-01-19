SC Collegium reiterates recommendation to appoint Saurabh Kirpal as HC judge

The Supreme Court Collegium said the proposal for Kirpal's appointment as a judge of the high court is pending for over five years and it needs to be processed expeditiously.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud-led Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its November 11, 2021 recommendation to appoint senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

The Collegium, which also comprised Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said the proposal for Kirpal’s appointment as a judge of the high court is pending for over five years and it needs to be processed expeditiously.

“In this backdrop, the Collegium resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated 11 November, 2021 for appointment of Shri Saurabh Kirpal as a Judge of the Delhi High Court which needs to be processed expeditiously,” said a statement uploaded on the apex court website.

“The recommendation unanimously made by the Collegium of the Delhi High Court on October 13, 2017 and approved by the Supreme Court Collegium on November 11, 2021 has been referred back to us on November 25, 2022 for reconsideration in light of the observations made in the file,” it noted.

The statement said Kirpal possesses “competence, integrity and intellect” and his appointment will add value to the bench of the Delhi High Court and provide inclusion and diversity.

Kirpal is the son of B N Kirpal, a former Chief Justice of India.

(With agency inputs)