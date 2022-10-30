Chhath Puja, solar energy, space research: PM’s Mann Ki Baat covers it all

From being denied cryogenic rocket technology to developing the tech in India and sending dozens of satellites to space, ISRO has come a long way, says PM Modi in monthly radio speech

From Chhath Puja to ISRO’s latest launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered them all in his latest Mann Ki Baat speech on Sunday. It was the 94th edition of his monthly radio programme.

Greeting the nation on Chhath Puja, the PM called it a “great” example of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

“Sun worship on Chhath Puja is proof of the deep connection of our culture with nature…We see such grand pictures of Chhath Puja being celebrated in foreign countries. It means Indian culture and faith are making a mark in all corners of the world,” he added.

“Leading in solar energy”

From Sun worship, the topic flowed smoothly to solar energy. “Along with worshipping the Sun, why not also discuss his boon? This blessing of Sun God is solar energy,” PM Modi said.

He pointed out that India was harnessing solar energy in a big way. “India has become one of the leading countries in solar energy. It is transforming the lives of poor and middle classes,” he added.

He gave the example of Gujarat’s Modhera. Most houses in Modhera have started generating electricity from solar power, Modi said, terming it a “great achievement.”

“ISRO has come a long way”

From the Sun God and solar power, the topic moved to space and space research. ISRO’s latest launch, the LVM-3, was the focus of the PM’s speech. Early on October 23, ISRO launched into space its heaviest commercial rocket—with a payload mass of 5,796 kg—with 36 broadband communication satellites abroad.

The launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota was the result of a collaboration between ISRO’s commercial wing, NSIL (NewSpace India Limited), and the UK-based OneWeb. With this, India has emerged as a strong player in the global commercial satellite market. In the next phase of the project, another 36 broadband satellites will be launched into space.

“While talking to you all, I am reminded of the time when India was denied cryogenic rocket technology. Since then, Indian scientists have not just developed space tech in India, but the ISRO has been sending dozens of satellites to space,” Modi said.

He was referring to the US sanctions in the early 1990s and the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), in which a key committee in the US had voted to block economic aid to Russia if it went ahead with a $250-million rocket engine technology deal with India.

As a result of the sanctions, the Indian space agency struggled with cryogenic rocket technology for decades before succeeding with the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) project and launching the cryogenic engine-powered GSLV-D5 in 2014.

“This decade is India’s ‘techade’”

The Modi government has been pushing for self-reliance, or “atmanirbharata” across all sectors. In his speech, the PM also noted that ever since the space sector was opened to India’s youth, it has seen revolutionary changes. “Start-ups are bringing new innovations and technologies in this field,” he said.

The PM stressed that the youth of today will take India to new heights in the coming years. “This decade is India’s ‘techade.’ The youth is working at an unprecedented pace through hackathons to solve challenges faced by the nation,” he said.

He reminded the nation that 23 IITs had come together to showcase their research projects this month. “IIT Bhubaneswar has made a portable ventilator for infants. This ventilator can be run on battery and it can be used in remote areas to save the lives of premature infants,” he said about one of the projects.

Sports, environment, and an icon

He also recounted India’s achievements in sports. “You will be happy to know that the National Games this time was the biggest ever organised in India. Thirty-six sports were included, in which seven new and two indigenous events, Yogasan and Mallakhamb, were introduced,” he said.

Urging citizens to be sensitive towards the environment and make it a way of life, PM Modi mentioned inspiring environment-friendly initiatives from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura. “I am very happy to see the increasing enthusiasm for environmental protection in different parts of the country. A few days ago, Mission Life, dedicated to protecting the environment, was launched,” he said.

Paying tribute to Birsa Munda, the PM said, “Bhagwan Birsa Munda sacrificed his life for India’s independence and to protect the rich tribal culture.”

Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat starting Sunday. He is scheduled to launch a host of projects across his home state, where Assembly elections are around the corner. Among the projects is a C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, according to a state government release.

(With agency inputs)