Artworks inspired by PM Modi inaugurated at NGMA

An exhibition of artworks inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurated by Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy on Friday.

The exhibition of paintings by eminent artist Akbar Saheb opened at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. “The art of Akbar Saheb is unique as all 55 artworks are wholly inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his incredible journey and vision. The exhibition, curated by the well-known Rajeev Menon is open to the public from 28th October to 3rd November 2022,” the culture ministry said in a statement.

Reddy, also the Union minister for Tourism and Development of North-eastern Region, said Akbar Saheb has shown the journey of the PM from Gujarat to becoming the world leader. He added that the paintings show major policy decisions such as GST and depict demonetisation and surgical strike in a clear manner. The Minister also said the paintings show the challenges faced by the PM.

“The themes presented promise to resonate with every Indian across the country. Each work is deeply rooted in the initiatives taken by the Union government and is directly linked to the aspirations of the common man and the progress of the nation. “The paintings also highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modis success stories as well as the many challenges faced with various projects such as Vibrant Gujarat, Shining Bright (based on Asias largest solar park in Gujarat), Statue of Unity, Truth Prevails, Sadhbhavana Yatra and so on.

“Some paintings of note are Lasting Impact which depicts his (PMs) formidable power of resilience and endurance. Bharat Mata is another evocative work where the Prime Ministers mother is personified as Bharat Mata,” the statement said.

More than forty artworks are fine expressions based on the popular series of talks, Mann ki Baat. Works like Sankalp Se Siddhi, Say NO to Black Money, Beware of Drugs, Save our Farmers, Water is a Blessing and Helping Hands are masterful compositions that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also send out a powerful message of humanity and compassion. “Akbar Sahebs paintings present a narrative of mass mobilization and the positive impact of programmes like Swachh Bharat, Digital India, Mudra Yojana, Yoga as part of Life, Electrification of villages and LPG connections for the poor. They also illustrate the revitalisation of the economy with the ambitious Make in India project and the growth of tourism as a showcase for the cultural heritage of the country,” the statement said.

