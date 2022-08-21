Centre fighting with country instead of battling inflation, unemployment: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal's caustic remarks against the Central government come in response to the Look Out Circular issued to his deputy Manish Sisodia, after the CBI raids at his residence on August 19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (August 21) accused the Centre of working against the country at a time when it should be battling unemployment and inflation. Reacting to the Look Out Circular issued to his deputy, Manish Sisodia after the CBI raids at his residence, Kejriwal, further questioned the government asking ‘how will the country progress like this?’

In a tweet, Kejriwal said: “Instead of fighting inflation and unemployment, the Centre is fighting with the country at a time, when it should make efforts with the state government when crores of youth are unemployed and the common man is battling with inflation.”

“How can such a country progress whose leaders simply wake up in the morning and start their game of CBI and ED?” the tweet further said.

The AAP national convenor’s remarks come after a Look Out Circular has been issued to his deputy Manish Sisodia after the CBI raids at his residence on August 19.

Sisodia, menwhile, termed the CBI raids as a “gimmick”. “All the raids issued by you have failed, the foul play of not even a single penny has been found. Now, you have issued a Look Out Circular that Manish Sisodia is absconding, what is this gimmick, Modi Ji? I am openly roaming in Delhi, tell me where do I need to come?” Sisodia tweeted.

Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file a money laundering case against Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi liquor policy.

This development comes after the CBI on Sunday shared with the ED a copy of the FIR against Sisodia and other relevant documents pertaining to the case.

The CBI’s FIR states that Manish Sisodia and other public servants accused in the case took decisions pertaining to the excise policy 2021-22, without the approval of the competent authority with an intention to extend undue favors to the licensees post tender.

According to the FIR, at least two payments in crores were allegedly made to “close associates” of Sisodia by Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indospirit, one of the liquor traders involved in irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy.

Sisodia, however, denied the charges on Saturday (August 21), and said he was targeted as he holds a position in Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet.