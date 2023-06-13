Centre asks employees to take Y-Break – Yoga at office chair

The primary objective of this initiative is to assist individuals in reducing stress, revitalising their minds, and improving their concentration and focus.

The authorities have requested their employees at the Centre to participate in a brief Y-Break session while seated at their office chairs. This initiative aims to help individuals alleviate stress, rejuvenate their minds, and enhance their focus.

In an order, the personnel ministry has asked all central government ministries/departments to adopt and promote this new Yoga protocol for the people at workplace.

Also Read: G20 tourism meetings in Goa: Delegates, ministers to take part in Yoga sessions at beach, stadium in June

“Y-Break at workplace was introduced by the Ministry of AYUSH with an aim to get de-stressed, refreshed and re-focused at the workplace. The feedback of the protocol has been very encouraging. The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of AYUSH has added new features for the officials, who owing to their busy schedule, cannot go out and practice Yoga,” it said.

The officials can now benefit themselves while sitting in their office chair by practicing a short duration Yoga protocol namely “Y-Break@workplace yoga” at chair to refresh, de-stress and refocus, said the order dated June 12.

In order to spread awareness about the “Y-Break@workplace – yoga at chair”, all ministries/departments of the Government of India are requested for wide dissemination amongst their employees, including those of attached and subordinate under their control, it added.

The order also mentions the Youtube link of the protocol https://youtu.be/1qQQ3yUjnyM, https://youtu.be/2zBEUqc7nCc, https://youtu.be/aqYJR8HnSJI, https://youtu.be/I8YBnxWjHbg, and also the Yoga portal https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/Y-Break/.

Also Read: Spirituality is soft power of India, says yoga guru Ramdev

Yoga Break (Y-Break) protocol is devised with an aim to help professionals to destress, refresh and re-focus, according to the AYUSH ministry.

It consists of a few light practices that can be done by taking a few minutes break from work.

The protocol comprises few simple Yoga practices which include asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing techniques) and dhyana (meditation), the ministry mentioned.

“It has been carefully developed by eminent experts and a tested protocol. In this line, we have prepared and launched Y-Break at workplace,” read the details available on the AYUSH ministry’s website, which also has four videos of “Yoga at Chair”, “Yoga for Workaholics 1”, “Yoga for Workaholics 2” and “Yoga Break”.

(With agency inputs)