G20 tourism meetings in Goa: Delegates, ministers to take part in Yoga sessions at beach, stadium in June

G20 delegates and ministers are slated to take part in Yoga sessions at a popular beach and an indoor stadium in Goa later in June as part of the side events lined up alongside two crucial tourism-track meetings of the influential bloc, officials said. The fourth G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting and the G20 Ministerial Meeting are to be held in Goa from June 19-22.

India will mark the International Yoga Day (IYD) on June 21, which will coincide with the G20 events scheduled to be hosted in Goa.

People familiar with the planning of the events said as G20 events are happening around IYD, delegates will also get to experience “Yoga in Goa” besides other cultural engagements.

“The G20 ministers will take part in a Yoga session at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, while delegates will perform some asanas at the Dona Paula beach in Goa and get to experience this ancient ethos of Patna,” a senior official told PTI.

