Celebrate September as Nutrition month, Modi appeals on Mann Ki Baat

Asking people to celebrate September as Nutrition month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to make efforts to remove malnutrition from the country.

“Besides festivals, September is also dedicated to a big campaign related to nutrition. We celebrate Poshan maah or nutrition month between September 1 and 30,” he said, noting that many creative and diverse efforts are being made against malnutrition.

“Better use of technology and public participation have also become an important part of Poshan Abhiyan.The Jal Jeevan mission is going to have a big impact in making India malnutrition free,” he said.

Efforts associated with social awareness play an important role in dealing with the challenges of malnutrition, he said and urged people to make efforts to remove malnutrition.

With the UN accepting India’s proposal to observe 2023 as International Year of Millets, Modi lauded the nutritional benefits of millets. The prime minister said it has been his endeavour to serve dishes made from Indian millets to foreign guests visiting India.

Modi said the Amrit Dhara of Amrit Mahotsav marking 75 years of Indias independence was flowing in all corners of the country in this month. “On the special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day, we have seen the collective might of the country,” he said. Modi urged the people to join the campaign to fight malnutrition in the coming month.

Highlighting increasing digital connectivity in remote parts of the country, he spoke about the Jorsing village in Arunachal Pradesh getting 4G internet services from Independence Day. He said,

“There has been a new sunrise in the form of 4G in the remote areas of Arunachal and the North East. Internet connectivity has brought a new dawn. Facilities once available only in big cities have been brought to every village through Digital India. For this reason, new digital entrepreneurs are rising in the country.” Modi cited some examples from different parts of the country using online facilities to boost their business.

The prime minister also urged people to watch the Swaraj serial, which highlights contributions of freedom fighters, on Doordarshan. “It is a great initiative to acquaint the younger generation of the country with the efforts of unsung heroes who took part in the freedom movement,” he said.