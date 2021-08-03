CBSE Class X results declared, links activated

The results are available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in as well as on Digilocker app

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s Class 10 results were announced on August 3. Students can check their results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in. To check CBSE result, candidates will be required to use the roll number as login credentials.

The Class 10 examinations were scheduled to start on May 4 and end on June 7 in offline mode. The practical examinations were to be conducted from March 1. However, the COVID surge led the Board to announce their cancellation.

Marksheets and certificates of CBSE Class 10 results will be available on DigiLocker, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). Candidates can login to the website, digilocker.gov.in by using their mobile numbers registered with CBSE and download marksheet.

The DigiLocker app is also available on Google PlayStore (Android) and App Store (iOS).

Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th results will also be available on the official UMANG websites and also through IVRS and SMS.

According to the alternative assessment plan, 20 marks are based on internal assessments which have been conducted by schools, 10 marks are allotted to periodic/unit tests, 30 marks are allotted to half-yearly exams, and 40 marks are allotted to pre-board exam scores. In case any school has not conducted a particular component of assessment, a Result Committee has been formed in every school to decide on the criteria for awarding marks.

CBSE will announce the schedule of these examinations subsequently in consultation with the government of India.

CBSE has decided to replace the term ‘Fail’ with the term ‘Essential Repeat’. Hence, in the result declared no ‘Fail’ term will be mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website.

In the CBSE 10th result 2020, 41,804 students had managed to score more than 95 per cent of the marks. In 2019, there were over 57,000 students who scored more than 95%. The overall pass percentage last year was at 91.46 %, a marginal increase from 91.10% in 2019. The Trivandrum region had recorded the highest pass percentage– 99.28%.