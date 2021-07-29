For result-anxious Class 12 students, CBSE has a ‘Chellam Sir’ meme

With Class 12 results expected to be published anytime this week, the CBSE’s meme was meant to ease tension of parent and students

Chellam Sir of popular webseries The Family Man and his Google-like answers are almost canon by now. And the Central Board of Secondary Education hasn’t shied away from joining Twitter’s clan of meme-makers to comfort parents and students, anxiously awaiting the Class 12 results this week, a la Chellam Sir-style.

The meme posted by CBSE, features Srikant (played by Manoj Bajpayee), the protagonist of the webseries, making a frantic call to Chellam Sir, a former intelligence agent and his go-to informer (who almost has an answer to everything), to ask, “Sir, wo Atharv ka CBSE result kab ayega? (when will Atharv’s CBSE result be declared?) I’m too worried.” Atharv is Srikant’s son in the webseries.

Chellam sir tells Srikant, “Don’t be a #MinimumParentSri, Be Optimistic. Relax. Jald hi aayega!” The catchphrase ‘Don’t be a minimum guy’ is frequently used by Srikant’s annoying boss who goads him to make the most of his working hours in the serial.

Advertisement

The meme has garnered as many as 10,200 likes and 1,926 retweets since it was posted on Wednesday (July 28) evening.

Some of the responses have been equally hilarious, with most of the netizens rolling eyes at the CBSE for its choice of timing to make memes when students were actually spending anxious hours waiting for their results.

Many reminded CBSE that it risks being treated like Srikant’s boss if it doesn’t publish the results soon (Spoiler: Tired with the daily pestering, an irate Srikant whacks up his boss before resigning from his corporate job).

Take a glance at a few of the responses:

Not really Funny! I hope you remember what Sri did to that Guy. 😉 — Siddhant (@the_real_sidd01) July 28, 2021

The character of Chellam Sir, played by Uday Mahesh, received an unexpected response from fans, soon after the webseries was released on June 3 this year. Chellam Sir, ever since has been called the human version of Google and memes featuring him have been used for several purposes – by the health ministry to encourage vaccination to the Uttar Pradesh police to create awareness for its all-weather helpline.