CBI searches 37 locations in J-K over finance dept recruitment exam irregularities

CBI agents conducted searches at 30 locations in Jammu, including the premises of middlemen and other accused, on Friday morning. Searches are also ongoing in other areas such as Udhampur, Rajapuri, and Doda, according to sources

The CBI conducted searches at 37 locations across six districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, regarding alleged irregularities in the recruitment exam for accounts assistants in the finance department held on March 6, 2022, according to officials.

CBI sleuths swooped down at the premises of middlemen and other accused at 30 locations in Jammu on Friday morning, they said, adding searches are also going on in other areas, including Udhampur, Rajapuri and Doda.

The CBI registered a case in November last year over alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), officials said.

It has booked 20 people in the case, including Neelam Khajuria, a former member of JKSSB, section officer Anju Raina, and Karnail Singh, who was then a medical officer of the BSF frontier headquarters and also an accused in the J-K Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination scam case.

The examination was conducted by the board on March 6, 2022, and its results were published on April 21 that year.

