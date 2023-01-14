CBI raids Manish Sisodia’s office; AAP leader says agency ‘will find nothing’

Searches were in connection with excise scam probe recommended by Delhi LG VK Saxena

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Saturday conducted “searches” at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office at the secretariat, Delhi government sources said. The searches were in connection with alleged irregularities in excise policy, the sources added.

Sisodia took to Twitter to assert that the agency did not find anything against him during its previous raids and this time, too, it will be the same as he has done nothing wrong.

“The CBI has again reached my office today. They are welcome. They conducted raids at my house and office, searched the locker, and even made inquiries against me at my village. Nothing was found then and nothing will be found now because I have done nothing wrong. I have worked honestly for the education of Delhi’s children,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Also read: Sisodia gives himself clean chit after CBI raids his bank locker; targets PM Modi

Advertisement

Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended the CBI probe into the alleged excise scam last year. The agency registered a case against several persons, including Sisodia. The CBI had also questioned the AAP leader in connection with the case for several hours besides conducting raids at his official residence.

(With agency inputs)