Can’t blame all Gandhi surnames just because Rahul ‘insulted’ Indian democracy: Rijiju

Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case by a Surat court has been slammed by opposition parties, including the AAP, which rallied behind the former Congress chief

As Rahul Gandhi’s conviction triggered a political slugfest, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday (March 24) took a fresh dig at him saying one cannot blame all Gandhi surnames just because the Congress leader “insulted” Indian democracy, its armed forces, and the country’s institutions.

Rahul’s conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case by a Surat court has been slammed by opposition parties, including the AAP, which rallied behind the former Congress chief and accused the ruling party of “hatching a conspiracy to eliminate” its political opponents by prosecuting them.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in 2019 defamation case; granted bail

“We can’t blame all Gandhi surnames just because Rahul Gandhi insulted Indian democracy, our Armed forces & India’s Institutions. Rahul Gandhi made very derogatory remark and disgraced an entire OBC Community. Shockingly, some Congress leaders are trying to defend it,” Rijiju said in a tweet.

Advertisement

We can't blame all Gandhi surnames just because Rahul Gandhi insulted Indian democracy, our Armed forces & India's Institutions. Rahul Gandhi made very derogatory remark and disgraced an entire OBC Community.

Shockingly, some Congress leaders are trying to defend it! — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 24, 2023

On Thursday, Rijiju had said that Rahul’s remarks have caused harm to the Congress, whose leaders were worried that the party’s fortunes were sinking.

Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark, in a setback to the Lok Sabha MP who faces the risk of disqualification.

(With agency inputs)