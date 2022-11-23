Multiple dead in mass shooting at Walmart store in Virginia

The identity of the shooter, who was reportedly found dead at the store, is yet to be ascertained

Multiple people were shot dead after a gunman went on a shooting spree in a Walmart store in Virginia’s Chesapeake on Tuesday (November 22) night, reports quoted the police as saying.

The shooter was found dead at the store, Leo Kosinski, a police spokesperson told the media. He said it is yet to be known if the shooter was an employee and it is not yet confirmed if he committed suicide. Kosinski said he did not believe any shots were fired by the police.

“Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased,” the City of Chesapeake said on Twitter.

Some reports quoted the fatalities at 10. The police haven’t revealed the identity of the shooter.

Kosinski said police responded to reports of a shooting inside Walmart at 10 pm and on reaching found “multiple fatalities and multiple injured.”