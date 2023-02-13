Books worth Rs 25.5 crore sold at Kolkata book fair, 26 lakh people visited

The turnout and sales at the 2023 Kolkata Book Fair were highest since the festival’s inception in 1976, Publishers and Booksellers Guild general secretary Tridib Chatterjee said

Books worth Rs 25.50 crore were sold at the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair, the organisers said. Around 26 lakh people visited this year’s book fair that started on January 31 and concluded on February 12, Publishers and Booksellers Guild general secretary Tridib Chatterjee said.

The turnout and sales were records in the history of the book fair, which started in 1976, he said. “The turnout last year was 24 lakh, which was encouraging as people came out of their homes following the pandemic. However, the turnout this year has eclipsed that figure, crossing 26 lakh. We are very happy with the public response. This is a record in the book fair’s history,” he said.

950 stalls; Spain the theme country

An increase of 6-10 per cent in sales was recorded in all the stalls at the fair, Guild president Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey said. There were 950 stalls at the fair, apart from 70 stalls in the Bangladesh pavilion. Spain was the theme country.

Next year’s book fair will also have a European nation as the theme country, and it will be held during the same time at the Salt Lake Central Park, Chatterjee said. “Only last year, due to certain situations, we had to postpone it from January-February to March. While in 2021 the fair could not be held due to the pandemic,” he added.

At the closing ceremony on Sunday, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said, “Book fair is another celebration of Bengal’s heritage and culture like Durga Puja.” He claimed that the increase in turnout at the fair proves the “people of Bengal are one of the most literate people in the country.” A similar book fair will be organised in Delhi by the organisers of the Kolkata book fair, he said.

