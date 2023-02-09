Why China is silently exiting Kolkata

The exit through Gate 5 of Central Metro station leads you out on to a street that looks no different from the rest of north Kolkata — a choked carriageway, encroached pavements, and handcarts and pushcarts jostling for what’s left of pedestrian space. Negotiating your way through this hustle and bustle, you may still catch a glimpse of both sides of the road, a couple of signboards may pique interest — Sing Cheung to the left and Pou Chong to the right.

The Chinese letters and motifs proudly displayed on the signboards are the first indication that you are not in just any other para of Kolkata. They are part of a 250-year-old legacy — or rather, what’s now left of it. ‘Cheenapara’ in Kolkata is one of the few places in the world to have not one but two China Towns and the only one in India to have any at all.

If you are new to the city, you may have trouble figuring out why a couple of Chinese condiment stores would justify the title of ‘China Town’ bestowed upon this part of the city.