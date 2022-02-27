Board trains, travel in groups: India issues new advisory to citizens in Ukraine

Circular says India’s embassy is in constant touch with the Ukrainian authorities ‘requesting the safety of our citizens’

India’s Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, has issued a fresh circular advising Indians in the country to move out of areas of active conflict and “proceed towards western regions”.

The embassy advised citizens to use the railways as the mode of transport stating that it was “operational and safer”.

Ukrainian railways is running special trains to evacuate people free of cost, while regular trains are also operational.

Advertisement

Indians were also advised to travel in groups.

The circular said the embassy was in constant touch with the Ukrainian authorities “requesting the safety of our citizens”.

Also see: Live coverage of the war in Ukraine

A second circular issued by the embassy said there was intense fighting in Kharkiv, Sumy and Khiv and advised Indians to not move during curfews.

Meanwhile, a fourth evacuation flight carrying 198 Indians from Romanian capital Bucharest left for India on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. Following the closure of Ukrainian airspace, India evacuating Indians from Ukraine’s land borders with Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.