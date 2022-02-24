Russian nuclear deterrence on alert; Ukraine ‘wins’ battle of Kharkiv; Belarus ‘to join invasion’

Russian president’s order raises threat that the tensions with the West over the invasion in Ukraine could lead to the use of nuclear weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered his military command to put nuclear deterrence forces on high alert after aggressive statements by NATO, according to reports. The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened as hundreds of thousands of people fled to neighbouring countries to escape Russian bombardment. Russian forces entered the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, but the city’s governor said the attack had been repelled. Meanwhile, a report claimed that Belarus was set to join the war on Russia’s side. Belarus, which has provided a staging ground for the invasion, is ‘highly likely’ to invade its neighbour, it said.

In another day of fast-moving developments:

At least 15 European countries banned Russian flights from their airspace.

Germany hiked its defence spending to €100 billion after Russia’s Ukraine invasion, in a major post-Second World War policy shift.

Ukraine called for Russia to lose UN Security Council seat and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces were bombing residential areas.

The Ukrainian army said it shot down a missile fired at Kyiv from a Belarusian Tu-22 aircraft.

The Russians offered talks with Ukraine in Belarus. But Zelenskiyy rejected the offer saying he cannot hold talks in a country which acted as a staging ground for the invasion.

Several European countries, including Greece, pledged to send more arms and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials said the 13 soldiers who were reportedly killed while defending an island in the Black Sea from an air and sea bombardment – reportedly telling a Russian navy warship to “go f*** yourself” when asked to surrender – may still be alive.

