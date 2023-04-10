BJP quotes Azad interview, asks Rahul who are “undesirable businessmen he meets”

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad refuted any links with Adani and said it was Rahul went went abroad to meet “undesirable businessmen”

The BJP has sharpened its barbs at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him explain who are the “undesirable businessmen” he meets, based on allegations made by former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in a recent interview.

Rahul in a tweet on Saturday (April 8) took a swipe at some leaders who quit the Congress in recent years and some of whom joined the BJP by linking them with businessman Gautam Adani and the alleged scam by his company against which the Opposition has been demanding a probe.

Responding to Rahul’s tweet, Azad whose name figured in the list, in an interview to a TV channel said that it was in fact Rahul who went abroad to meet “undesirable businessmen.”

“I have great respect for the family. I don’t want to speak anything against the family. Otherwise, I would have given examples of where he would go and meet undesirable businessmen even outside the country,” Azad said.

The BJP in a tweet demanded to know who these “undesirable businessmen” were.

“…their entire family (the Gandhis) have all along had association with businessmen, including him (Rahul Gandhi). He (Rahul) goes abroad and meets undesirable businessmen… – Ghulam Nabi Azad. Rahul Gandhi must explain who are these businessmen he meets and for what purpose?” a tweet on the official handle of the BJP said on Sunday night.

On Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose name also figured in Rahul’s list said he will file a defamation case against the Congress leader. Sarma said the case will be filed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Guwahati on April 11.

What did Rahul say?

Taking a swipe at Congress leaders who left the party in the recent years and some who joined the BJP, Rahul insinuated that these leaders are connected with Adani in some way.

“They hide the truth, that’s why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same – whose Rs 20,000 crore benami money is in Adani’s companies?” he tweeted attaching an image with the names of the leaders with that of Adani.

He cited the names of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Kumar Reddy and Anil K Antony in his tweet.

After quitting the Congress, Azad formed his own party, while the rest joined the BJP. Scindia is now a Union minister and Sarma the chief minister of Assam. In another tweet in Hindi, Rahul said, “How will inflation come down? How will the pain of the public be seen? The entire focus of the government is on increasing Adani’s income and protecting it from investigation.”

He also put out a chart showing the increase in prices of commodities such as rice, wheat flour, milk, ghee, oil, pulses and gas cylinder between 2013 and 2023, and said “your pocket is being picked through price rise”.

(With inputs from agencies)