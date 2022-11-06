BJP manifesto for Himachal polls: Uniform Civil Code, 8 lakh jobs promised

BJP president JD Nadda said the manifesto stands on 11 commitments which would rest on bringing uniformity in society, empowering youth and farmers, giving a boost to the horticulture sector in the state, looking after the welfare of government employees and promoting religious tourism

Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a ₹12 crore project to promote religious tourism, five medical colleges, and 8 lakh jobs are among the promises that the BJP has made in its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

Releasing the party’s manifesto on Sunday, BJP president J P Nadda said it has been framed after taking suggestions from the general public.

The BJP is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh.

Nadda said the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) stands on 11 commitments which would rest on bringing uniformity in society, empowering youth and farmers, giving a boost to the horticulture sector in the state, looking after the welfare of government employees and promoting religious tourism.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, state party chief Suresh Kashyap and Union Minister Anurag Thakur were also present at the event.

Promising a UCC in the state, Nadda said a committee of experts will be formed for the purpose and the law will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report.

The BJP has also promised 8 lakh jobs if it returns to power in the hilly state.

“The BJP government will provide more than 8 lakh employment opportunities in a phased manner. This will include government jobs and works underway in economic zone,” ANI quoted Nadda as saying.

Tourism plans

To promote religious tourism in the state, Nadda said the party will launch a project named ‘Shakti’, under which ₹12,000 crore will be spent over 10 years to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples.

These places will be connected to the ‘Himteerth’ circuit, Nadda said.

“We’ll open five medical colleges here. Keeping in mind health infrastructure and to further strengthen primary health, the number of mobile clinics will be doubled in every assembly constituency so that people in far-off areas can avail health benefits,” Nadda said.

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12.