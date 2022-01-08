BJP has set up factories of hate, Tek Fog app one of them: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has already demanded answers from the government over the app and asked the Supreme Court to intervene.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP of setting up “factories” of hate and named the ‘Tek Fog’ app as one of them.

“Looking at the young age of the accused in the BulliBaiApp case, the entire country is asking where does so much hatred come from. In fact, BJP has set up many factories of hate. Tek Fog is one of them,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The app is believed to be used by political operatives affiliated with the ruling party to artificially inflate the popularity of the party, harass its critics and manipulate public perceptions at scale across major social media platforms.

Bulli Bai app, hosted on open-source software platform GitHub, was in the news for putting hundreds of doctored photos of Muslim women up for an online “auction”.

Niraj Bishnoi, a 20-year-old second year B.Tech student of a private engineering college in Bhopal, was arrested by the Delhi Police from his residence in Jorhat for creating the derogatory application, the police said on Thursday.