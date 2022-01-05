Bulli Bai case: ‘Poor Uttarakhand woman created app for money’

Engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha, 21, from Bengaluru, and Mayank Rawal, 21, and Shweta Singh, 19, from Uttarakhand have been arrested in the case.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case – engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha, 21, from Bengaluru, and Mayank Rawal, 21, and Shweta Singh, 19, from Uttarakhand.

The app has been in the news for hosting doctored photographs of Muslim women for auction.

According to the police, the woman Shweta is the mastermind in the case. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar was quoted as saying in a News 18 report that the woman from Rudrapur belongs to a “poor family and her father is not alive. It seems she got involved in such activities for money”.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale reportedly said Jha was a “follower” of the application, but refused to divulge details as “it will compromise the case”.

Advertisement

Also read: Harassed online, Muslim women demand arrests in ‘Bulli Bai’ app case

Nagrale said: “Bulli Bai was created as an application, hosted on the open-source software platform GitHub. Women’s pictures were uploaded here and messages that would hurt their sentiments were posted. The app was created on December 31 and then a complaint was filed.”

“Twitter handles were used to promote the application. We found out the followers of this app. Vishal, who was arrested from Bengaluru, was a follower of the app. This app had five followers,” the commissioner added.

The police will provide an email ID on which those who want to give more information can reveal it.