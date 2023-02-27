Bhiwani deaths: Forensic report confirms charred bodies were of Junaid, Nasir

The bodies of the two men, residents of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, who were abducted, were found inside a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16

A report by the forensic science laboratory has confirmed that the charred bodies and the blood stains found in the SUV recovered from a cow shelter in Haryana’s Jind were of Junaid and Nasir, a Rajasthan police officer said.

The bodies of the two men, residents of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, who were abducted, were found inside a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16.

The families of the deceased have alleged that they were beaten and murdered by members of the Bajrang Dal.

“The FSL (forensic science laboratory) report confirms that the charred bodies and the blood stains in the SUV recovered from a Gau-shala in Jind (Haryana) were of Nasir and Junaid,” Bharatpur range IG Gaurav Srivastav told PTI.

He said the burnt vehicle matched the chassis number, but the bodies left inside could not be identified.

He said the FSL samples were collected from the spot. Blood samples of the family members of Nasir and Junaid were also collected so that the blood stains found in the SUV and the bones found in the burnt vehicle can be matched.

He said the report has now confirmed the identity of both bodies.

It is alleged that the two men were abducted in the SUV and beaten up before being burnt. The SUV was recovered from Jind.

“Our teams are camping in Haryana and working closely with the Haryana police to nab the accused,” Srivastav said.

The deaths have sparked massive outrage in Haryana’s Nuh Ferozepur Jhirka with protesters blocking the Gurgaon-Alwar highway on Sunday, demanding arrest of the accused in the case. This prompted the administration to suspend mobile internet connection, SMS and dongle services in the area until February 28.

The Rajasthan police have so far arrested one person and identified eight others involved in the case.

(With inputs from agencies)