Bhiwani deaths: Internet, SMS services suspended for 3 days in Haryana’s Nuh

Following the recent protest in Nuh’s Ferozepur Jhirka, where demonstrators demanded the immediate arrest of the accused in the Bhiwani deaths and blocked the Gurgaon-Alwar highway, the Haryana Government has suspended mobile internet, all SMS services and dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, in Nuh district with immediate effect.

Suspension in force till Feb 28

The suspension will be in force from Sunday, February 26 until midnight on Tuesday, February 28, affecting mobile internet services such as 2G/3G/4G/CDMA and GPRS, as well as bulk SMS services (excluding those related to banking and mobile recharge).

According to an official government spokesperson, a temporary suspension has been implemented to prevent the spread of disinformation and rumors via social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. through mobile phones and SMS, in light of the possibility of communal tensions and public disturbance.

According to an official statement, the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh district has been imposed under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Rule (2) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

“All telcos must abide by order”

The spokesperson also directed all telecom service providers in Haryana to abide by the order and warned that those who violate it will face legal action.

According to the order issued by the additional chief secretary of the Home department in Haryana, the district magistrate of Nuh has notified about the potential for communal tension, obstruction, injury to persons, danger to human life and property, and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the district.

The misuse of internet services and social media platforms by transmitting or circulating inflammatory and false content could lead to the disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities, and disturbance of public law and order, the additional chief secretary’s missive further said.

Background

Following the deaths of Junaid and Nasir from Rajasthan, who went missing on February 15 and were later found dead at Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, protests erupted in Nuh’s Ferozepur Jhirka.

The victims’ families filed an FIR alleging that members of the Bajrang Dal were involved in the attack. The Rajasthan Police arrested one person and identified eight others who were involved in the crime.