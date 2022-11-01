Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rohith Vemula’s mother walks with Rahul, extends solidarity

By meeting Rohith's mother, the steps towards the goal of the journey gained new courage as well as the mind got peace, said the former Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on the Telangana leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra

“Rohith Vemula is and will remain a symbol of my struggle against social discrimination and injustice”, declared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (November 1), even as Rohith’s mother Radhika Vemula walked along with Rahul briefly in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad.

Rahul was remembering the Dalit student from the University of Hyderabad, who had killed himself in 2016 following alleged harassment.

Meanwhile, Radhika Vemula tweeted after her meeting with Rahul, “Extended solidarity to Bharat Jodo Yatra, walked with Rahul Gandhi, and called upon Congress to save Constitution from BJP-RSS assault, Justice for Rohith Vemula, passing Rohith Act, increasing representation of Dalits, oppressed sections in higher judiciary, education for all.”

In a tweet in Hindi after meeting Vemula’s mother, Gandhi said, “Rohith Vemula is and will remain a symbol of my struggle against social discrimination and injustice.” By meeting Rohith’s mother, the steps towards the goal of the journey gained new courage as well as the mind got peace, said the former Congress chief.

The Congress from its official Twitter handle and several party leaders tweeted pictures of Radhika Vemula walking with Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The death of the 26-year-old Dalit student on January 17, 2016 had triggered a nationwide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning. At that time, Gandhi had joined the student protests over Rohith Vemula’s suicide.