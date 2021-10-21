‘Begusarai Bourgeois’ Kanhaiya Kumar triggers storm with holiday pic

The new Congress leader recently posted a photo of himself relaxing in a room overlooking the hills with a book - instantly dividing opinion on social media.

Former student leader and former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar, who recently joined the Congress, has landed in a storm over his latest Instagram post.

Apparently, a photo of Kanhaiya relaxing in a room overlooking the hills with a book did not go down well with a section of people on social media, who hauled him up for not sweating it out for his new party, and took digs at both the communist party and the Congress.

Kanhaiya had posted the picture on Instagram on Tuesday, captioning it with a Bashir Badr couplet: “Main Chup Raha To Aur Galat Fehmiyaan Barhi/Wo Bhi Suna Hai Usne Jo Maine Kaha Nahi.” The photo soon reached Twitter and drew brickbats while some users defended the Congress leader.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar)

“The new moniker for @kanhaiyakumar can be the ‘Bourgeois from Begusarai’,” tweeted one user, referring to Bihar’s Begusarai where Kanhaiya hails from.

Another questioned the ado over the picture: “Why is this picture of #KanhaiyaKumar triggering everyone? Why cannot a person sit and read a book environed in such beauty? Or is it because we cannot accept someone from his background reaching such places? Is that why we are on lookout for poverty porn? #JustAsking.”

Why is this picture of #KanhaiyaKumar triggering everyone? Why cannot a person sit and read a book environed in such beauty? Or is it because we cannot accept someone from his background reaching such places? Is that why we are on lookout for poverty porn?#JustAsking pic.twitter.com/rvxntqaqU7 — Banarasi Nietzsche (@Einqalaab) October 20, 2021

Yet another Twitter handle said: “Something that CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar could not post but is natural for CONGRESS leader Kanhaiya Kumar to post.”

One social media user who came to Kumar’s defence said: “I am equally disappointed with Kanhaiya Kumar for leaving CPI. but I am not with the ones trolling him for posting this pic. Criticize him for his politics, you have no right (to) judge or audit him for sitting in a decent hotel room.”

Kanhaiya joined the Congress with much fanfare last month but is yet to be given a party post.

