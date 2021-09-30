Is Cong right in welcoming Kanhaiya? A peep into Communist presence in party

TN Congress working president Rangarajan Mohan Kumaramanglam also speaks of the “churning” in the party in the context of the Punjab crisis

A day after Communist leader Kanhaiya Kumar joined Congress, former Union Minister and a member of the ‘rebel’ G-23 in Congress, Manish Tiwari, questioned his entry into the party. Tiwari said, “The more things change the more they perhaps remain the same.”

To justify his point, Manish Tiwari went on to refer to the book: ‘Communist in Congress,’ by late Mohan Kumaramangalam, a Congress leader of the yesteryears. Tiwari said one needs to instructively revisit the history of Communist presence in C. The late Mohan Kumaramangalam himself was a Communist theorist, who later joined the Indian National Congress.

Advertisement

So, what is the Kumaramangalam thesis all about? We try to find out from Rangarajan Mohan Kumaramanglam, the grandson of Mohan Kumaramangalam, who joined politics after working as an entrepreneur and leading technology companies for several years. Rangarajan is now the Working President of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.

Rangarajan also talks about the “churning” in the party in the context of the Punjab crisis.