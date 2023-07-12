Balasore train accident: Seven railway employees suspended for dereliction of duty

"The railways have so far suspended seven employees, including three who were arrested by the CBI," said South Eastern Railways General Manager Anil Kumar Mishra.

Following the triple train crash in Odisha, at least seven railway employees, including three arrested by the CBI, have been suspended for dereliction of duty, according to a top railway official.

As many as 293 people were killed and over 1,200 injured in the triple train collision near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district on June 2.

South Eastern Railways General Manager Anil Kumar Mishra, told reporters that had the officials been alert, the accident could have been avoided.

“The railways have so far suspended seven employees, including three who were arrested by the CBI. According to norms, an employee arrested for 24 hours stands suspended, Mishra told reporters after visiting the accident site.

Earlier, the CBI had arrested senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar.

They have been taken on another four-day remand by the CBI from Wednesday.

The three employees were produced in the CBI designated court here after completion of their 5-day remand on Tuesday.

Earlier, the probe conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, revealed that the accident took place due to lapses in the signalling circuit alteration at the North Signal Goomty of the station.

The Howrah-bound Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches on June 2.

A few coaches of Coromandel Express toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which was passing by at the same time.

(With agency inputs)