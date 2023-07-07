Balasore train accident: CBI arrests three railway officials

The three individuals have been arrested under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made its first arrests in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident.

The agency arrested senior section engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, section engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar, all posted in Balasore district, the officials said.

All three were taken into custody by the CBI.

The three were arrested under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), they said.

The accident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha in which 293 people were killed — 287 on the spot or brought dead to hospital while six succumbed to injuries in hospitals.

The accident involved three trains: the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train.

