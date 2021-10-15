Attention diverted from Ashish Mishra to Aryan Khan: Kapil Sibal

With the media glare focusing on actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s arrest and court appearances in the drugs case, there is little attention on the farmers’ killing allegedly by a minister’s son in Lakhimpur Kheri. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal feels this is a clever diversion of attention done successfully.

Although he did not blame anyone directly, his taunt can be said to be aimed at the BJP. The Narcotics Control Bureau probing Aryan’s case comes under the BJP-ruled Centre while the UP police investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri case comes under the BJP government in the state.

In a tweet, Sibal termed the NCB’s probe as a new legal process, wherein without evidence of consumption and possession (of drugs) on Aryan, he had been dubbed guilty until proven innocent.

“Attention successfully diverted from Ashish Mishra (Lakhimpur Kheri),” Sibal said.

possession Guilty till proven innocent Attention successfully diverted from Ashish 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐫𝐚 ( Lakhimpur Kheri ) — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 15, 2021

Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for home, Ajay Mishra Teni, is the main accused in the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri after he allegedly drove an SUV over protesting farmers and killing four of them. A clash ensued and four others were killed when the irate mob lynched the BJP supporters and Mishra’s driver. Ashish Mishra was sent to police custody till October 15.

The concerned court is yet to decide on Aryan Khan’s bail plea in the case. Aryan had no drugs on him whereas 6 grams of charas was obtained from his friend Arbaaz Merchant. NCB has tried to dismiss the possession of drugs aspect, saying it was a case of conspiracy and illicit drug trafficking.

Both the NCB raid and the Lakhimpur Kehri incident took place on October 3.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram too tweeted on similar lines. “Unfortunately, Aryan Khan is collateral damage in a larger agenda. Sad to see a young person go through this,” he said in a tweet.