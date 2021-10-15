Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri give Aryan ₹4500 via MO, talk over video call

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have spoken to their son Aryan Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship, an official said on Friday.

Aryan also received ₹4,500 though money-order sent by his father, the official said.

Aryan (23) was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He will have to remain in jail till at least October 20, as a special court has posted his and two others’ bail pleas for orders on that day. He is lodged in the Arthur Road prison along with five others arrested in the case.

“As physical meetings with family members are not possible due to COVID-19 norms, all the undertrials are permitted to speak to their kin via video call once or twice a week. Accordingly, Aryan Khan was allowed to speak to his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan via audio visual facility,” the prison official said, adding that the call was made 2-3 days ago.

Advertisement

The official said Aryan was being served food that is cooked inside the prison, which is of good quality and meets the required standards. He is not allowed any outside food.

Also read: Pune police now hunts for the man who took viral selfie with Aryan Khan

Aryan can buy other necessary things from the canteen inside the prison premises.

“His father Shah Rukh Khan has sent him a money order of ₹4,500, which he received on Monday,” he said.

Aryan was given an identification number that is given to undertrials by the prison authorities when he was lodged in the prison, he said.

Another official had said on Thursday that Aryan and five others arrested in the case were shifted to general barracks of the Arthur Road prison here as their quarantine period was over.

Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs and later made the arrests.

(With inputs from agencies)