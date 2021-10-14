Pune police now hunts for the man who took viral selfie with Aryan Khan

According to a former NCP chief, B V Kumar, it was "unusual" and irregular for KP Gosavi, who has been absconding in a cheating case, to have accompanied them on the raid

Amid the high-pitched drama over Aryan Khan’s arrest and the bail hearings, the Pune police has swung into action issuing a lookout circular against KP Gosavi, who is absconding in a 2018 cheating case registered in Pune, the city’s police commissioner Amitabh Gupta told the media on Wednesday (October 13).

Gosavi, who was one of the independent witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship drugs seizure case, shot into the public eye when his selfie post with a harried Aryan Khan (who had just been arrested) went viral on social media.

A lookout circular is a notice that prevents a person from leaving the country, said an NDTV report.

Gupta said the police has issued a lookout circular notice against KP Gosavi, who has been absconding in a 2018 cheating case registered against him with the Faraskhana police station.

Gosavi, who is one of the nine independent witnesses in the cruise ship raid and alleged recovery of drugs, got caught in a controversy for going on the NCB raid on the cruise ship, which had led to the arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

In fact, B V Kumar, former NCB chief told India Today TV on Wednesday that it was highly “unusual” for BJP worker Manish Bhanushali and Gosavi to be on the raid and for later escorting the accused and being in contact with them. “This is uncalled for and NCB has not followed the right procedure in my view,” said Kumar to India Today TV.

Meanwhile, the lookout notice for Gosavi has been issued because he had allegedly duped a Pune-based man Chinmay Deshmukh of ₹ 3.09 lakh and offering him a job in Malaysia.

Deshmukh had subsequently registered a complaint against him. In the complaint, Deshmukh said that he had got in touch with Gosavi after he had put up an advertisement on social media about a vacancy in the hotel industry in Malaysia, added the NDTV report.

Gosavi took a total amount of ₹ 3.09 lakh from him in instalments and promised to get him a job. However, he neither got any job and neither did Gosavi pay him back, said the Faraskhana police station. The complaint against Gosavi was registered in 2018 under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.