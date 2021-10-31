Aryan drug case: Scheduled Caste panel official visits home of NCB officer

An official from the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (SC) on Sunday (October 31) visited the home of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who is accused of furnishing fake documents to get into the Indian Revenue Services (IRS) through the scheduled caste quota.

Wankhede’s wife, Kranti Redkar Wankhede, said Arun Halder visited their home to see original documents, adding that an investigation will now be conducted against those who levelled the allegations against her husband.

“He [Arun Haldar] came here to see some original documents. Now investigation will be conducted against the people who were making allegations against us,” ANI quoted Kranti Redkar Wankhede as saying.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik brought a series of allegations against the NCB zonal director following the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case. Malik alleged that Wankhede was not only running an extortion racket in the garb of anti-drug raids but had converted to Islam and later forged caste documents for getting into civil services through the reserved SC quota.

Malik tweeted a picture of Wankhede and his first wife, Shabana Quraishi, and also posted a copy of the couple’s ‘nikahnama’, insinuating that Wankhede got married as per Islamic rules and, thus, is a Muslim.

“I want to make it clear that the issue I am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving scheduled caste person of his future,” Malik wrote on Twitter.

Wankhede has repeatedly denied the claims made by Malik. He has released caste certificates of several of his family members, showing that all of them belong to the Mahar caste, a Scheduled Caste.

Malik insisted on Sunday that he stands by his claims.