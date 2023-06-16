Army, police kill 5 foreign militants near LoC in J&K’s Kupwara

In a collaborative effort between the Army and the police, a total of five foreign militants were neutralised during a joint operation.

According to the police, a total of five foreign militants were eliminated in a firearm exchange near the Line of Control (LoC) within Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The joint efforts of the Army and the police resulted in the successful operation.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “KupwaraEncounterUpdate: Five (05) foreign terrorists killed in #encounter. Search in the area is going on: ADGP Kashmir.”

Earlier, the police had reported via Twitter that a confrontation had ensued between militants and the combined forces in the Jumagund area near the Line of Control in Kupwara. The gunfight erupted as a result of an anti-militancy operation initiated by the joint Army and police team, prompted by intelligence inputs from the police regarding militants attempting to cross the border.

Also Read: 5 soldiers killed as terrorists attack Army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch

In a previous tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police informed that an encounter had commenced between terrorists and the combined forces of the Army and Police in the Jumagund area of Kupwara district, based on specific information provided by the Kupwara Police. Further updates regarding the incident will be provided shortly.

Also Read: Attack on army vehicle in Poonch: Massive search ops underway to trace terrorists

In the Kupwara sector of the Valley, militants have made their initial significant infiltration attempt this year. Notably, after the agreement between India and Pakistan to reinstate the 2003 ceasefire along the borders, there has been a remarkable decline in infiltration attempts by militants in the Valley.

Nevertheless, the Poonch and Rajouri sectors in Jammu have witnessed several infiltration attempts, emerging as new battlefields for militants.