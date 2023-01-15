Army Day: PM Modi lauds Indian forces; COAS says troops alert along LAC

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 15), took to Twitter, to laud the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day. Modi said that soldiers have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.

On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis. pic.twitter.com/EJvbkb9bmD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023

Meanwhile Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Pande said on Sunday that, “The Indian army is maintaining a strong defence posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and is ready to deal with any contingency”.

In his address at the Army Day celebrations here, he said the northern border region has been peaceful and steps have been taken to maintain peace through established protocol and existing mechanism.

Terror infra remains

Referring to the situation along the western border, the Army Chief said the ceasefire continues at LOC and there has been a substantial reduction in violations. However, the terror infrastructure still remains on other side of border.

Our counter-insurgency mechanism is effectively foiling the infiltration bid from Pakistan, he added.

Pointing to the attempts to smuggle arms and drugs into Jammu and Punjab border regions using drones, General Pande said counter-drone jammers were being used against such activities.

(With agency inputs)