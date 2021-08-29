Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested by NCB in drugs case

Kohli was quizzed by the NCB on Saturday after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his Andheri house

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case on Sunday. Kohli was quizzed by the NCB on Saturday after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his Andheri house.

“A small quantity of cocaine has been seized from Armaan Kohli’s house,” said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Unit.

A major drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, was arrested under the NDPS Act, following whose details, an NCB team raided Kohli’s house in Andheri and seized a small quantity of cocaine from him. The NCB team later took him to its office in South Mumbai for questioning, after which he will presented before a special holiday court on Sunday.

“After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office,” said Wankhede.

The officer added that the case has ‘international linkages’ as the drug was found to have South American origins. NCB is probing the route which was used to bring the seized cocaine to Mumbai and the involvement of others in this.

NCB had arrested TV actor Gaurav Dixit on Saturday in connection with the same case.

Kohli has acted in the Salman Khan-starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Jaani Dushman among other films, and was one of the contestants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss. In 2018, Kohli was also accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend, Neeru Randhawa.

