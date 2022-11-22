Twitter Blue relaunch postponed, Musk plans different colour scheme

The relaunch of Twitter Blue services has been postponed ‘until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation’, its CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday tweeted.

The Twitter Blue services, which include verification of an account and the possibility of editing tweets, was suspended after impersonators wrongfully bought accounts claiming to be of original people or entities and caused monetary and reputation damage.

This happened after Musk, after buying the social media company for $44 billion, put an $8 per month charge for the Blue services. He had then said that impersonators will have to identify themselves as parody accounts failing which their accounts would be suspended.

However, all has not gone to plan and Musk appears to be still haggling with the issue of impersonators.

“Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation,” he said.

Twitter Blue is currently available on iOS only in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, with plans to expand.

Musk has also said that they are looking at the possibility of offering Twitter Blue in a different colour, especially for organisations.

This means that individual’s accounts will have blue colour check mark to show it is verified while organisations wanting their accounts to be verified will get a different colour check mark.