Amid Opposition unity, BJP reviving NDA ‘ghost’, says Congress

The Congress on Monday (July 17) made fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was now suddenly remembering the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) amid deepening friendship among opposition parties.

Those who until recently used to talk of defeating the opposition on their own were now making attempts to breathe new life into the BJP-led NDA which had become a “ghost”, Congress leaders said in Bengaluru.

Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal spoke to the media in Bengaluru ahead of the second conclave of Opposition leaders.

“Attempts are being made to breathe new life into the NDA. There used to be no talk about NDA, and suddenly since the past few days we are hearing and reading about it,” Ramesh said.

“Suddenly, it was reported that an NDA meeting has been called for tomorrow. NDA had become a ghost. Attempts are now being made to breathe a new life into it,” he added.

All this was the result of the first meeting of Opposition leaders in Patna, he pointed out.

Venugopal speaks

Venugopal said people will teach a lesson to the Modi government for failing in governance and cheating them with false promises.

He said 26 Opposition parties will move forward unitedly and address concerns over this “dictatorial government’s actions”.

The opposition will also chalk out a strategy for the Parliament session starting on July 20, he said.

“We are very sure this is going to be a game changer… We are very happy that after the Patna meeting, those who were saying that we are very comfortable in defeating the entire opposition alone have now started meetings, that is the real success of Opposition unity,” Venugopal said.

