10 things to watch out for at Opposition meet in Bengaluru today

The Opposition parties are all set to converge in Bengaluru on July 17-18 for a key meeting to evolve a strategy for defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This will be the second meeting of the Opposition parties in as many months. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav had hosted the first meeting in Patna last month. The deliberations are expected to set the stage for the formation of a third front – a bloc of parties united against the BJP.

The Opposition parties may come out with a roadmap to counter the BJP at the key meet. The crucial meeting may also witness discussion on a common minimum programme to set their national agenda for the 2024 general elections. The Federal presents 10 facts about the key Opposition meeting that will draw the battle lines for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.