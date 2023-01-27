Air India’s progress praised as ‘stunning’ by CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India highlighted the significant initiatives taken over the past year and announced that it is in the final stages of placing a historic order for new aircraft to drive future growth

On Friday, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson praised the airline’s progress over the past year as “stunning” and emphasized the need for further progress as Tata group completes its first year of ownership of the carrier.

Listing out the major initiatives over the last one year, Air India said it is “finalising a historic order of new aircraft to power future growth”.

Campbell also said that while working on improvements, the airline has not shied away from other ambitious actions such as merging Air India Express with Air Asia, or Vistara with Air India, or kicking off the establishment of a new InfoTech Centre, or an Aviation Academy.

“And that’s not to mention our much talked-about short- and-medium term fleet expansion,” the CEO and MD of Air India said in a communication to the employees.

Tata group took control of Air India from the government on January 27 last year.

“Taken together, the progress over the last 12 months has been nothing short of stunning, even if so much of what we have been working on has been behind the scenes, building platforms and capabilities so that our future ambitions can take flight. “There is of course much more that needs to be done, and everyone internally and externally – is hungry for us to do it,” Campbell said.

