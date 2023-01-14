Air India urination: Woman says Mishra’s ‘peed herself’ claim is ‘concocted’

Complainant points out allegation is ‘in complete contradiction’ of Mishra's statement in bail plea

The woman, who has accused Shankar Mishra of urinating on her on an Air India flight on November 26, has rubbished his claims in court that he was innocent and his elderly co-passenger had peed herself because she has an incontinence problem. She has called his claims “completely false and concocted.”

She has pointed out that his allegation is “also in complete contradiction” of the statements he has made in his bail application. She added that her intention throughout this episode has been to seek justice so that “no individual has to go through the horrendous experience” she suffered.

The sessions court was on Friday hearing an application by Delhi Police requesting Mishra’s custody to question him when his lawyer made the shocking claim. The accused is currently in 14-day judicial remand as the court turned down the police’s request for custody.

“Intent of further harassing victim”

The woman said that instead of being remorseful for the “utterly disgusting act committed by him, he has adopted a campaign of spreading misinformation and falsities with the intent of further harassing the victim.”

On November 26, Mishra allegedly exposed himself to the septuagenarian woman and urinated on her in the business class of the New York-New Delhi flight in a drunk state. He was arrested in Bengaluru last week after the woman lodged a complaint early in January, more than a month after the incident. He had already been sacked by his employer Wells Fargo and was on the run.

