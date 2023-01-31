Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra released on bail

On January 11, the metropolitan magistrate had rejected Mishra's request for relief, stating his act was revolting and offensive, causing outrage and deserving condemnation.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, who was accused of urinating on a female co-passenger during a flight from New York to Delhi on Air India.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Also Read: Pee-gate: Air India’s response is too late, too little

The judge was hearing an appeal filed by the accused against an order of a magisterial court that had denied him bail.

Advertisement

The metropolitan magistrate had on January 11 denied relief to Mishra, saying the act was utterly disgusting and repulsive, shocked the civic consciousness and needed to be deprecated.

Also Read: Pee-gate: Air India imposes 4-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra

Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in the business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.

(With agency inputs)