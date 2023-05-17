Air India flight to Sydney faces turbulence, seven passengers injured

No one was hospitalised. Air India in Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival for the passengers but only three availed help

Seven passengers travelling by Air India from New Delhi to Sydney on Wednesday suffered “minor sprain” because of severe turbulence, a DGCA official said.

But no one was hospitalised, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

Also Read: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India

Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 was flying to Sydney when it faced severe turbulence.

Advertisement

“Seven passengers reported minor sprain. The cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse who were passengers using an onboard first aid kit,” the official said.

Also Read: Scorpion bites woman passenger onboard Air India Nagpur-Mumbai flight

Air India at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival for the passengers. But only three of them availed the assistance.

(With agency input)