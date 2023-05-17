Air India flight to Sydney faces turbulence, seven passengers injured

Seven passengers travelling by Air India from New Delhi to Sydney on Wednesday suffered “minor sprain” because of severe turbulence, a DGCA official said.
But no one was hospitalised, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 was flying to Sydney when it faced severe turbulence.
“Seven passengers reported minor sprain. The cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse who were passengers using an onboard first aid kit,” the official said.
Air India at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival for the passengers. But only three of them availed the assistance.
