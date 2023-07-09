Agnipath has shattered dreams of youth to serve the country: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed the government following a media report that claimed many Agniveers were quitting their training midway.

The Congress strongly criticised the BJP-led Centre for its military recruitment scheme —Agnipath, on Sunday (July 9).

The party accused the scheme of shattering the aspirations of the youth who wish to serve the country and causing concerns and doubts in their minds.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh’s attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that many youths who joined the Indian Army as Agniveers were leaving training midway.

In a tweet in Hindi, Ramesh said, “Earlier, it used to be the dream of the youth to join the Army and serve the country. Respecting the resolve of the youth to serve the country, they were given better facilities and job security.”

“The very foundation of Agniveer Yojana is wrong. It has shattered the dreams of the youth to serve the country and has created various apprehensions. The result is before everyone,” Ramesh said.

The Agnipath scheme involves recruiting citizens into the armed forces for four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them.

