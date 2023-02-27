‘Agnipath scheme in national interest’: Delhi HC upholds Centre’s scheme, dismisses pleas

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said there was no reason to interfere with the scheme and that it was made in the national interest

The Delhi High Court on Monday (February 27) dismissed a batch of pleas challenging the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, saying it was made in the national interest and to ensure that the armed forces were better equipped.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said there was no reason to interfere with the scheme.

Delhi High Court dismisses petitions challenging the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of Agniveers in the armed forces pic.twitter.com/CJaZ9NOfPy — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

The court had reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas on December 15 last year.

Advertisement

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, 2022, lays out rules for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces.

Also read: Centre asked to file reply on pleas challenging Agnipath scheme

According to these rules, those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply and they would be inducted for a four-year tenure. The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently. After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several states against the scheme.

Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)