After husband’s release, Shilpa’s philosophical post on ‘rising up’ after a fall

There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times, said Shilpa

Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty, who believes that a celebrity should ‘never complain, never explain’, turned extremely philosophical and yogic putting out a motivational post on social media on Tuesday (September 21) about how there will always be “moments” in one’s life when you are “pushed to the ground”, but you have make yourself strong enough to stand back up.

The actor, who was last seen in Priyardarshan’s flop Hindi film, ‘Hungama 2’, wrote these posts shortly after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra was released on bail after two months in a Mumbai jail. Media reports said that an emotional Kundra was in tears as he exited from jail this morning after being granted bail by a magistrate’s court on Monday.

Kundra had been arrested by the Mumbai police on July 19 for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through apps. He was named as the ‘key conspirator’ in the porn racket and was being questioned for his connection to the Hotshots app, which was being used to stream the adult content, said a NDTV report.

In his recent bail request to the magistrate’s court, however, the businessman had defended himself saying that he was being made a “scapegoat”. According to Kundra, the chargesheet filed in the case lacked evidence of his involvement in shooting “alleged questionable content”.

Last week, Mumbai Police had filed a 1,400-page chargesheet in court, listing out the charges against Raj Kundra and naming Shilpa Shetty among witnesses. In the chargesheet, the police had included a statement by Shilpa Shetty that she had been clueless about her husband’s business activities since she was busy with her work.

In her social media posts, sharing a photo of herself practising yoga, a serene looking, svelte Shilpa Shetty penned an Oprah Winfreyian note on not to be beaten by tough times.

“There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times,” she wrote.

Also, she added that to rise up after falling down demands a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength. “But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. You will come back with renewed determination and motivation,” she added.

Earlier, when her husband’s bail plea was approved, Shilpa Shetty, who seems to be full of these homilies, ‘when you focus on the good, the good gets better’ shared a quote about “beautiful things” after a “bad storm” by architect Roger Lee on her Instagram story.

The quote read: “Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm.