Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, granted bail in pornography case

A Mumbai magistrate court on Monday (September 20) granted bail to businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, an accused in a pornographic films case in which he was arrested two months ago.

Kundra’s associate Ryan Thorpe, who was arrested along with him in July, was also granted bail by the court.

Kundra (46) had filed a bail plea before the court, claiming there was not a single evidence against him in a supplementary charge-sheet filed by the Mumbai police crime branch in the case.

The businessman, in the plea, had claimed there was no evidence of him being “actively” involved in creation of alleged questionable porn content and that he was being made a “scapegoat” in the case.

The police have said the probe conducted by the property cell of the crime branch has revealed that Kundra was the “main facilitator” in the porn films case.

A lot of evidences against Kundra came to light after technical analysis, witnesses’ statements and from documents confiscated from his office, it said.