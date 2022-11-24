After huge backlash, actor Richa Chadha apologises for ‘Galwan says hi’ tweet

Though Richa Chadha apologised for her tweet mocking top army commander’s statement on taking back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by referring to the 2020 violent Galwan clash between India and China, many people continue to lambast her for her "loose" comments

Actor Richa Chadha, who had mocked a top army commander’s statement on taking back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by referring to the 2020 violent Galwan clash between India and China, apologised on Thursday (November 24) after a huge and ugly backlash and deleted her controversial Twitter post. There were even calls for her arrest by the Shiv Sena.

In her apology tweet, Chadha said that though it had not been her intention, “if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part.”

It all started when Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi had reacted to defence minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks stressing the government’s resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Lt General responded that as far as the Indian Army was concerned, it would carry out any order given by the government of India.

And that whenever such orders were given, they would always be ready for it. “The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply,” said Lt General Dwivedi.

Advertisement

Also read: #BoycottBollywood campaign conceals much more than what it reveals

The actor, who is very active on social media, shared the commander’s statement on Twitter and wrote a succinct message which spoke volumes, “Galwan says hi.”

Many social media users turned on Chadha and castigated her for her “loose” remarks and for making a mockery of the bravery of Indian soldiers at Galwan. Even as Twitter users took a swipe against Bollywood saying that the industry deserved what is happening to them, a Major criticised the actor on Twitter for shamelessly mocking the remarks of a “highly professional general”.

“Ma’am he knows what he is saying. And Galwan braves are epitome of courage and valour. You know nothing about what happened there, so sad that you choose to make such loose remarks,” he wrote.

After the backlash, Chadha’s apology tweet went on to point out that her grandfather, a “Lieutenant Colonel”, took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war. And, her Mamaji was a paratrooper. “It’s in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me,” she said in her apology tweet.

Also read: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazals maiden production venture Girls Will Be Girls goes on floor

The BJP, however, lambasted the ‘Masaan’ actor. “India and Indians respect the Army and the armed forces. When our chief of the army says something we respect that. It is unfortunate that someone from posting something on social media decides to mock the army,” said Nalin Kohli, BJP spokesperson.

He questioned if she was “correct” to tweet like that. “Do we even understand the valour that was displayed in Galwan by the soldiers who gave up their life fighting for their motherland? It’s unfortunate and condemnable to come out with this kind of post,” he said.

A user wrote: “Richa Chadha has deleted her tweet on the Indian army. A wise decision. Actors should not make sarcastic comments on such sensible issues. Specially when the meaning and context is not clear. It can be interpreted in a number of ways.”

First you tell lies about the Indian Army. When people get upset, you hide behind your fauji relatives. @RichaChadha if you respect the army so much and it is in your blood (as you claim), can you please explain the meaning of your tweet on Galwan? We are waiting. https://t.co/w8lFNpSxDR — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) November 24, 2022

First you tell lies about the Indian army. When people get upset you hide behind your fauji relatives, said a retired army major. Another twitter user asked her to visit the China border and then apologise. If some one in your family is from defence background, it’s not a gate pass to tweet as per your wish and will, lambasted the user.

Another user wrote: Galwan says hi’ writes Richa Chadha in response to a statement by a commanding officer on POK. “Disrespecting those who gave their lives for India. Mocking the Indian army. She proves once again there is no limit to how low this industry can sink. A boycott is all they are worth.”

“Mocking the sacrifice of our soldiers at Galwan valley. Shameful & disgraceful,” said another.

Twenty Indian soldiers died in the Galwan clashes that broke out in June 2020. Over 40 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured in that incident, which triggered a series of confrontations between the two nations.